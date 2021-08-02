Thirty years ago, Nirvana’s Nevermind changed popular music in an instant. Kurt Cobain’s legacy has influenced multiple generations of music across many genres, and here’s how he’s been remembered since.

Shortly after Cobain’s death in 1994, Henry Rollins gave some insight on the insanity of fame and what Kurt may have been going through. “I think, maybe, in a situation where all these people want a piece of you, where you’re being pursued by tabloid newspapers… to be in these weird situations may drive one to extremes,” Rollins said. “Also, a lot of people… they’re brilliant and they’re very sensitive and perhaps they’re not prepared for the brutality of mass acceptance. That’s the word that describes it best — brutal.”

Some of hip-hop’s biggest stars cite Cobain as an essential influence on them. Wiz Khalifa called Cobain’s music “timeless” while complimenting the beauty in Nirvana’s simplicity. Denzel Curry also added some insight as to why rappers love Kurt. “He talks about a lot of subjects, about his own state of mind. Most rappers that I know are either antisocial, bi-polar, schizophrenic… most of the best artists are like that.”

Watch more artists such as Tom Petty, Gwen Stefani, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and more talk about Kurt Cobain in the Loud List below.

Musicians Talking About Kurt Cobain