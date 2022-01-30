Netflix Reveals Leatherface’s New Mask for ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’

Netflix has revealed Leatherface's mask in a recent poster for the new The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and it is pretty horrifying. Check out the poster below.

The poster shows Leatherface in a field of dead sunflowers, wearing the bloody, drooping face of someone else —Ed Gein-style. He's also sporting his traditional overalls to complete the look. Under the image is the chilling tagline, “The Face of Madness Returns.”

The new movie follows many installments since the film's original release in 1974, including the 2017 origin story, Leatherface. Similar to the recent reboots of Halloween and Scream, the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre is set in the present day and features characters from the original movie.

Final girl Sally Hardesty will make an appearance, now played by Olwen Fouéré in place of the late Marilyn Burns. John Larroquette will also return as the sequel's narrator. In addition, a new trailer for the film is set to release on Jan. 31, according to Collider.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town.

“Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson), head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas to start an idealistic new business venture. But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents — including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre who’s hell-bent on seeking revenge.”

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is set to release on Netflix on Feb. 18.