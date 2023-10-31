According to Dokken bandleader Don Dokken, Netflix is currently "making a movie about Dokken from the '80s" that's shares a similarity with Motley Crue's 2019 Netflix biopic, The Dirt. And for the film, he told at least one wild throwback story involving former Van Halen singer David Lee Roth.

That's what we know from Dokken's interview with The Hook Rocks! podcast last week (Oct. 24).

Hear the interview near the bottom of this post.

READ MORE: Don Dokken Is Willing to Blame Metallica for Dokken's 1989 Breakup

On the episode, the Dokken singer vividly recounted the '80s rock tale that involves him and the Van Halen vocalist, which took place at the venerable Los Angeles club the Whisky a Go Go, a venue that's part of the focus of Dokken's origin story on Hollywood's famed Sunset Strip.

A Dokken Movie on Netflix?

After telling The Hook Rocks! that Netflix is "making a movie about Dokken from the '80s" — the singer added it has "the same director" as The Dirt — Dokken continued, "It's going to be a good movie. A couple months ago I went down and they wanted to film me at the Whisky where we started. And they just asked me questions." (via Blabbermouth)

Motley Crue's The Dirt Trailer

He explained, "There's been so much talked about the Whisky and the Rainbow [Bar and Grill] and everything that went on. People don't realize The Doors were the house band at the Whisky at one point. And I just said, 'Well, I'll try to come up with some stories.' Because it's already been put out there in The Dirt and Netflix about the Rainbow."

What's in the Dokken Movie?

Dokken shared of what he told the filmmaking team for the Dokken movie, "I tried to come up with stuff that people haven't heard. And I told the director, 'But I really shouldn't be talking about this stuff because it's pretty [filled with] debauchery.'"

Dokken, "Alone Again" (Music Video) [1984]

However, "I told him a story about … the Whisky, there's only one bathroom upstairs and three dressing rooms, and we could never get in the dang bathroom when we were playing with Van Halen because David Lee Roth made that his temporary sex office," the singer said. "When the door was locked, I'm, like, 'David, come on, man. You've got four guys out here that need to pee.' He's like, 'I'll be out in a minute.' I'm like, 'Come on.'"

About Dokken's New Album

Heaven Comes Down, Dokken's first album since 2012's Broken Bones, was just released Oct. 27 through the label Silver Lining Music. Watch the video for lead single "Fugitive" below.

Dokken, "Fugitive" (Music Video)

Under the podcast, see Loudwire's ranking of the Top 80 rock and metal albums of the 1980s.

Want more rock and metal news? Subscribe to Loudwire's newsletter and download the Loudwire app to keep up with the latest.

Don Dokken on The Hook Rocks!