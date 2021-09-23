Nirvana Pack 94 Audio + Video Tracks Into ‘Nevermind’ 30th Anniversary Reissues

Here we are now, entertain us, and regardless of whatever you preferred format is, there will be plenty to entertain you with the new 30th anniversary reissues of Nirvana's iconic Nevermind album.

The record initially arrived on Sept. 24, 1991, signifying a start of a musical revolution that would upend the music world circa 1991 and usher in the birth of grunge and a more prominent presence for alternative acts in general. Bolstered by the groundbreaking "Smells Like Teen Spirit" and soon followed by "Come as You Are," "Lithium" and "In Bloom," Nevermind rose to the top of the album charts in early 1992.

Now, to mark the 30th anniversary of the diamond-selling album, Geffen/UMe will serve up multi-format reissues that include a total of 94 audio and video tracks, 70 of which are previously unreleased, across various configurations. The album itself has been newly remastered in all formats utilizing the original half-inch stereo analog tapes and transitioning to high resolution 192kHz 24-bit.

As for some of that previously unreleased material, look for four complete live shows that document the band's concert experience - Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (recorded and filmed on Nov. 25, 1991 at Club Paradiso), Live in Del Mar, California (recorded on Dec. 28, 1991 at the Pat O'Brien Pavilion at the Del Mar Fairgrounds), Live in Melbourne, Australia for Triple J (recorded Feb. 1, 1992 at The Palace in St. Kilda), and Live in Tokyo, Japan (recorded at the Nakano Sunplaza on Feb. 19, 1992). All four of these remastered live shows are included in the Super Deluxe editions of the album.

Fans will be able to pick up the 30th anniversary sets in vinyl (8LPs – 180-gram black vinyl – all in premium tip-on jackets — plus the new 7-inch – A-side: “Endless, Nameless” / B-side: “Even In His Youth” and “Aneurysm”) and CD+Blu-ray (5 CDs plus Blu-ray – Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands complete concert video newly remastered audio & video in HD).

Pre-orders are being taken here for the Nirvana Nevermind 30th anniversary reissues that will be arriving on Nov. 12. Check out the track listing and artwork below.

Nirvana Nevermind 8-LP Super Deluxe Artwork + Track Listing

Geffen

LP 1 - Nevermind (Original Album Remastered)

A1. Smells Like Teen Spirit

A2. In Bloom

A3. Come As You Are

A4. Breed

A5. Lithium

A6. Polly

B1. Territorial Pissings

B2. Drain You

B3. Lounge Act

B4. Stay Away

B5. On A Plain

B6. Something In The Way

LP 2 - Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991)

A1. Drain You*

A2. Aneurysm*

A3. School

A4. Floyd The Barber*

B1. Smells Like Teen Spirit*

B2. About A Girl*

B3. Polly*

B4. Lithium

LP 3 - Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991) (continued)

A1. Sliver*

A2. Breed

A3. Come As You Are*

A4. Been A Son

A5. Negative Creep*

B1. On A Plain*

B2. Blew

B3. Love Buzz*

B4. Territorial Pissings*

LP 4 - Live in Del Mar, California (Pat O'Brien Pavilion, Del Mar Fairgrounds, December 28, 1991)

A1. Drain You

A2. Aneurysm

A3. School*

A4. Floyd The Barber*

A5. Smells Like Teen Spirit

A6. About A Girl*

B1. Polly

B2. Sliver

B3. Breed*

B4. Come As You Are*

B5. Lithium*

B6. Territorial Pissings*

LP 5 - Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (The Palace, St. Kilda, February 1, 1992)*

A1. Aneurysm

A2. Drain You

A3. School

A4. Sliver

B1. About A Girl

B2. Come As You Are

B3. Lithium

B4. Breed

B5. Polly

LP 6 - Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (The Palace, St. Kilda, February 1, 1992)* (continued)

A1. Lounge Act

A2. In Bloom

A3. Love Buzz

A4. Smells Like Teen Spirit

B1. Feedback Jam

B2. Negative Creep

B3. On A Plain

B4. Blew

LP 7 - Live in Tokyo, Japan (Nakano Sunplaza, February 19, 1992)*

A1. Negative Creep

A2. Been A Son

A3. On A Plain

A4. Blew

A5. Come As You Are

B1. Lithium

B2. Breed

B3. Sliver

B4. Drain You

LP 8 - Live in Tokyo, Japan (Nakano Sunplaza, February 19, 1992)* (continued)

A1. About A Girl

A2. School

A3. Aneurysm

A4. Love Buzz

B1. Polly

B2. Territorial Pissings

B3. Smells Like Teen Spirit

7"

A1. Endless, Nameless

B1. Even In His Youth

B2. Aneurysm