Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ Video Hits One Billion Views

Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" will always be regarded as the song that truly sparked the popularity of Seattle grunge. Now, it's considered one of the most-viewed music videos of the '90s, as it just hit one billion views.

The video now joins the billion views club, and is only the second music video from the 1990s to hit the milestone following Guns N' Roses' "November Rain." The oldest video with a billion views is Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," following the success of the biopic earlier this year.

The iconic video, featuring the band playing the song in a school during a rebellious, rock 'n' roll pep rally, embodies the general attitude that many of the early '90s rock acts carried. The original idea behind the grunge bands was that they were anti-mainstream, but they ironically became part of a historic rock movement.

It's often been said that Nirvana are a band that defined a generation as they're largely singled out as the primary cause of hair metal's demise as young music fans looked to strip away the excess and pomp of those '80s acts who became multi-platinum MTV darlings. The Seattle group's impact has clearly affected more than just a generation as their hit songs remain just as iconic today, a quarter century after the band's dissolution following Kurt Cobain's tragic suicide in 1994.

Watch the "Smells Like Teen Spirit" video below and see where Nirvana's groundbreaking Nevermind placed on our list of the Top 90 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the 1990s further down the page.

Nirvana, "Smells Like Teen Spirit" Music Video