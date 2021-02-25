Nirvana: A Photo Timeline of Their Legendary Career

Nirvana are the band that's probably the most commonly associated with '90s grunge, and for good reason. They may not have been the first band with the Seattle sound to release an album and their career may have been short-lived, but their impact was extraordinarily profound and is still felt today.

Nirvana was formed in 1987 by Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic. They worked with several drummers, but the iteration of the band most famously known is when Dave Grohl was behind the kit. The group only released three studio albums between 1989 and 1993, but Nevermind is one of the highest-selling rock albums of all time at 30 million copies sold.

Their story ended much too soon in 1994 when Cobain was found dead. Grohl and Novoselic decided to go their separate ways and leave the legacy of the band as it was. Their gritty, punk rock-infused sound inspired generations of bands in the decades to come.

