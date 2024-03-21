Check out our latest Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction? compilation, "Nu-Metal: Tales From a Scene."

Like many of the other rock and metal movements before it, such as Seattle grunge and hair metal, nu-metal was once a predominant force in music. It blossomed in the late '90s, and by the early 2000s it had taken over the world.

A handful of bands pioneered the sound, with Korn typically cited as the group that spearheaded it. By the end of the '90s, though, Limp Bizkit, Deftones and Slipknot were growing more popular. And while none of them really sounded like each other and they pretty much all hated being lumped under the same umbrella, there were definitely similarities in their sound, attitude and style.

In the early 2000s, we saw bands such as Linkin Park, Evanescence and Papa Roach explode in popularity, among others. By the mid-2000s, it had become oversaturated, such was the case with many other subgenres throughout rock and metal history, and it eventually faded away.

A lot of those albums are considered classics now, with Korn's self-titled debut turning 30 later this year. Additionally, events like Las Vegas' Sick New World festival have brought back the feelings of nostalgia for that time. Some of the fashion is even trendy again... for better or for worse.

We rounded up all of the nu-metal musicians we've done episodes of Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction with and compiled them into one video for your nu-metal nostalgia viewing pleasure. Check it out below.

Nu-Metal: Tales From a Scene