At Least One Musician Doesn’t Mind His Band Being Called Nu-Metal

It usually seems that the overwhelming majority of bands that are associated with nu-metal hate being called nu-metal. However, there's at least one musician that doesn't seem to mind his band being given the label — Lajon Witherspoon of Sevendust.

Nu-metal is apparently a polarizing subgenre, with many bands denying that their sound has any similarities to other groups within it. Korn are often cited as the band that really spearheaded it in the mid-'90s, but eventually, Limp Bizkit, Deftones, System of a Down and Papa Roach were some of the name that also became associated with it. Sevendust's self-titled debut came out in '97, so they got their footing right as the genre was starting to take hold.

"I feel like we were put in that era because we were in it. But it's fine, people call us... I feel like we're rock 'n' roll, a soulful rock band, metal band, soulful metal band — whatever you want to call it, I don't know, nu-metal," Witherspoon said of the recent nu-metal revival during an interview with WSOU 89.5.

"It's funny, I don't mind being in that category because I feel it's awesome that music is re-surging, and we're not letting a movement get away from us and get so far away that we don't even like it or listen to it anymore. I think it's a beautiful thing that it's coming back around, these bands have a chance to share that music and that energy. Maybe that's what we need right now, to have those type of memories back in our lives, to build it back up, that good feeling."

The vocalist added that he was honored that Sevendust were able to perform at this year's Sick New World festival in Las Vegas alongside Korn, The Sisters of Mercy, Body Count and a lot of other acts that came up around the same time, and he's looking forward to seeing where the interest in nu-metal goes in the future.

"Yeah, so I don't mind being nu-metal, if that's what it is. But who made that word up, I don't know," Witherspoon concluded.

Check out the full interview below.

Sevendust are heading back out on tour in early October, kicking off the trek with an Oct. 6 show in Houston, Texas. See the rest of their upcoming dates on their website.

