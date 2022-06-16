Otherwise Stand Defiantly Honest on ‘Full Disclosure,’ First Single From Next Album

Welcome back Otherwise, who are currently ramping up to a new album by offering one of their most open and honest statements to date with their new song "Full Disclosure."

The anthemic rocker is kicking off promotion of the group's still untitled next album, with the band voicing their frustrations over those who inevitably hold back from showing their true selves.

“We’ve met people who are different from their stage persona,” observes guitarist Ryan Patrick. “It’s genuine frustration with people who aren’t what they seem. This is who we are.”

“To sum it up as a former business law major-slash-minor, ‘Full Disclosure’ is a legal term, and it means what you see is what you fucking get,” grins singer Adrian Patrick.

As stated, the band is in the process of working up a new album, with details to be revealed a little later. But "Full Disclosure" offers a hint of where things are going musically with the band pulling back any barriers as to who they are and what they're about.

“Honestly, we have lived every single note and each fucking lyric we’ve written,” Adrian declares. “We don’t have costumes or a gimmick. We’re just dudes on stage singing about what we’ve gone through.”

Get a listen to the song and check out the lyrics and video below. If you like what you hear, the track is currently available via multiple platforms at this location.

Otherwise, "Full Disclosure" Lyrics

I've been around for too long

Not to know right from wrong

I've been selling myself out for fame on a song I ain't like them no

I’ve been biting my tongue

But I know what you’ve done (So I’m done) Sick of the bullshit they’re feeding me Not knowing your friends from your enemies

Leading the blind

Blurring the lines of humanity

So you got something to say

Say it to my fucking face

I’m calling you out

Outta the crowd

You can meet me backstage Full Disclosure

I thought I told ya

I ain't like them other motherfuckers

I’m a warrior Full disclosure

The joke’s over

You might not know

So I’m giving you Full Disclosure Now I’m losing my youth

Redefining the truth

Now I'm more than just one

I’m a father, a son

I’m just like you

I’m just trying to find what I’m leaving behind (Now I know)

Everything’s not what it seems

In this American dream

But I can tell you that it’s worth it just to hear ‘em scream

Someday you’ll know what I mean

Living the lessons you’re learning from me

But I can tell you boy, nothing in this life is free Sick of the poison they’re feeding me

Not knowing your friends from your enemies

Trying to murder my legacy

Head blowing up like a Kennedy So you got something to say

Say it to my fucking face

In other news, the Patrick brothers have both been involved of late with the Life by Music organization that supplies music programs with instruments. “Hopefully, we’re creating an empowering environment where kids get the spark like I remember when music affected my soul,” Ryan says.“There’s nothing like seeing that. It’s cooler than anything we’ve done. It brings back the purity.”

You can currently catch Otherwise on tour with Saliva. Check out their upcoming dates below and get ticketing info here.

Otherwise 2022 Tour Dates

June 16 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

June 17 - Green Bay, Wis. @ EPIC Event Center

June 19 - Madison, Wis. @ High Noon Saloon

June 21 - Springfield, Mo. @ Kiss Bar and Grill

June 22 - Arnold, Mo. @ 21 Rock

June 23 - Lawrence, Kan. @ Bottleneck

June 24 - Evansville, Ind. @ KC’s Time Out Lounge and Grill

June 25 - Creve Coeur, Ill. @ Crusens Rt 29

June 26 - Sioux City, Iowa @ The Marquee

June 28 - Minot, N.D. @ The Original

June 30 - Hobart, Ind. @ Art Theater

July 02 - Battle Creek, Mich. @ The Music Factory

July 05 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Hard Rock Café

July 07 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Rathskeller

July 08 - Waterloo, Iowa @ Electric Park Ballroom

July 09 - Saint Joseph, Mo. @ Café Acoustic Concert Hall

July 10 - Columbia, Mo. @ Rose Music Hall

July 13 - Cadott, Wis. @ Rock Fest Cadott 2022

July 27 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway