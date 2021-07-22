Step aside "Super Bowl Shuffle," "San Diego Super Chargers" and "Ram It," there's a new football anthem coming at you courtesy of the Las Vegas-based rockers Otherwise saluting their hometown team the Las Vegas Raiders. Get your first listen to "Silver and Black" below.

Otherwise singer and onetime Loudwire football picks contributor Adrian Patrick says, “Growing up in Las Vegas, we never had our own professional sports team. So, for a lot us football fans, the closest thing was our second West Coast home: Los Angeles. The Raiders have always been known as the 'bad boys' of the NFL and we can totally relate with that, from a rock 'n' roll perspective. My first Starter brand ball cap was a Raiders hat and anyone who is a huge fan of NWA (like we are), knows how cool that cap made me feel as a kiddo!"

He continues, "With all of the illustrious musical artists that call Vegas home, we'd love to be the first to present our new hometown team with their un/official anthem: Silver and Black. With arms open and horns up, we welcome the Raider Nation to our beloved Sin City... just win, baby!"

This isn't the first time that a rock group has shown their musical support for a hometown football team. In 2007, P.O.D. created a theme for the San Diego Chargers that can be heard here. Sevendust followed in 2010 with "Falcons on Top" for the Atlanta Falcons. The "Silver and Black" football anthem from Otherwise arrives just as teams prepare to hit training camp later this month.

The song also serves as a follow-up to Otherwise's most recent single, "Halo," which arrived earlier this year. It's part of an upcoming EP named Defiance that will include B-sides, live recordings and special guests. More details will be revealed about the EP in the coming months.

In the meanwhile, check out the lyrics and "Silver and Black" song below. You can also get the track here.

Otherwise, "Silver and Black" Lyrics

Silver and Black (RAIDERS!) Grew up in the City by the Bay... now we're Battle Born, gettin' paid to play Skull and Bones is the oath that we swore, we gotta take it all and we still want more

There is no try, there is no maybe

Just win, baby...

Ya runnin' outta time

Gonna take ya crown, now ya gold is mine

You can see the fire burnin' in our eyes

Line em up, knock em down

Gotchu dead to rights

There is no try, there is no maybe

Just win, baby...

Otherwise, "Silver and Black"