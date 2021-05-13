Papa Roach to Play ‘Infest’ in Full at 2021 Blue Ridge Rock Fest

The pandemic moved the 20th anniversary celebration of Papa Roach's Infest to an online event last year, but the band isn't ready to let the anniversary pass without saluting the album in a live concert setting. As such, they've announced that they'll revisit the album in full at the 2021 Blue Ridge Rock Fest this coming September.

Billed as "first North American performance of their multi-platinum album Infest in its entirety + greatest hits," Papa Roach are bringing "Last Resort," "Broken Home," "Between Angels and Insects," "Dead Cell" and all the great songs from their 2000 breakout release to the Blue Ridge Rock Fest stage ... and they're not the only ones planning an anniversary set.

P.O.D. have also been announced for the festival event with plans to mark the 20th anniversary of their 2001 Satellite album live. That record provided some of their biggest hits including "Alive," "Youth of the Nation," "Boom" and the title track.

The lineup for the 2021 Blue Ridge Rock Festival is being revealed on a daily basis at this point, with plenty of acts already announced and others still yet to be revealed. A current look at the lineup page for the event appears to showcase Five Finger Death Punch as one of the three top line acts with the other two bill-toppers yet to be announced.

However, it looks like a hard rock and metal lover's dream, with Limp Bizkit, Shinedown, Megadeth, Lamb of God, The Ghost Inside, Cypress Hill, Gojira, Anthrax, Theory of a Deadman, Black Label Society, Killswitch Engage, Trivium, Falling in Reverse, Asking Alexandria, Underoath, Rev Run, Body Count, Clutch, Beartooth, Testament, Sabaton, Tech N9ne, Pop Evil, Motionless in White, The Hu, Badflower, Ice Nine Kills, Sevendust, In Flames, Avatar, August Burns Red, Fever 333, We Came as Romans, Atreyu, Wage War, All That Remains, Knocked Loose, Corrosion of Conformity, Crown the Empire, From Ashes to New, Fit for a King, Fozzy, Drowning Pool, Escape the Fate, Light the Torch, Nonpoint, Miss May I, Bad Omens, Chelsea Grin, Hellzapoppin, Adelitas Way, Fire From the Gods, Texas Hippie Coalition, Ill Nino, Slaves, Saul, Spite, Brand of Sacrifice, Islander, Stitched Up Heart, Tallah, Another Day Dawns, Burden of the Sky and Black Satellite all taking part.

Other acts on the bill include The Impurity, Artusha, Tara Lynch, Below 7, Kill the Imposter, State of Illusion, Voxx, Heirloom, Dead Fervor, Cursor, Deiform, Southbound Beretta, Failure by Proxy, Blackwater, Motorjunkie, Killshot, Someday You'll Know Us, Next Attempt, Awesome Ray Ray, Seasons, Pigweed, A War Within, Semper Acerbus, Set for Tomorrow, New Haven, Dread Engine, Dark Summer, Waking the Sleeper, Magg Dylan, Misty Eyed, N.A.S.H., Blacklane, Alukah, Seven Stones, Days Under Authority, Head Hunter, Friends in Hell, Burn on Re-Entry, Dying Oath, Roachzilla, RVNT, Gravebound, Redefined, Solidify, We Rise to Fall, Artwork for the Blind, Matt Irie Band, Demyze, Pulses., The Phoenix Within, Splintered Reality, Far From Few and Hostile Array.

Plus a few acts are pulling out the stops for something special. For Skillet fans, there's the promise of their full pyrotechnic display. D.R.U.G.S. will be making their concert return and Spiritbox will be making their U.S. debut at the festival.

Get a closer look at all the bands playing and get ticketing info via the Blue Ridge Rock Festival website.