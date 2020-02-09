KISS' final tour has been dubbed "End of the Road," and the two most key words in that moniker may be "the road." During a recent chat with C-Ville, Paul Stanley revealed that their current tour doesn't necessarily mean an end to the band.

"It’s important to note that this is the end of touring," says Stanley. "The band isn’t necessarily disappearing into thin air. It’s just reached a time where touring, and doing 100 shows in seven months, which is what we’ve done so far, is just ... it’s just too demanding and time-consuming, when there’s other things to do in life."

That said, Stanley is savoring the final run. "It’s a unique opportunity to know that this is the last time. Many times in life, we all find ourselves losing someone, or losing something, and saying, 'If I had only known, I would have done something different.' Well, instead of going out with a whimper, we’re going out with a bang," says the singer. And this is a victory lap where we all get together—because it’s like a congregation of everyone cheering for what we’ve accomplished. And by 'we,' I mean us and the fans."

And yes, though KISS have staged a farewell tour before, Stanley insists this is it. "We’re 20 years older, for starters. And secondly, the first time we did a farewell tour, it was ill-conceived. The idea that we should let two members who were making us — meaning Gene and I — miserable, and compromising the band, shouldn’t be a reason for calling it quits. We have always believed that the band is bigger and stronger than any individual members, and we suddenly got caught up in the idea of putting the horse down instead of just getting rid of a couple of the jockeys."

KISS revealed the final leg of the "End of the Road" tour last fall. In addition, they also confirmed a July 21, 2021 date in their home base of New York for their final show.

See all of KISS' upcoming tour dates here.