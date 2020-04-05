Nirvana were one of the biggest bands throughout the first half of the '90s, part of the gloomy rock-spinoff that came to be known as Seattle "grunge," which knocked '80s glam rock off the face of the universe. So long were the days of Motley Crue and Poison, and entering the charts were Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden and Alice in Chains.

April 5, 1994 was a day that would change music forever. It took Nirvana from being one of the biggest music acts in rock to one of the biggest music acts in the world, and for a very unfortunate reason. Frontman Kurt Cobain died by his own hand. Eight years later, Alice in Chains frontman Layne Staley would join him at the hands of a fatal overdose.

Cobain's death came as a shock to the world as it took place right at the peak of Nirvana's career. He had a wife and a baby, Frances-Bean. A fourth Nirvana album was in the works, and he even had a full solo album written. No one will ever understand why he is no longer here anymore, all anyone can do is appreciate the legacy he left behind. So many bands today will say Nirvana is the reason they picked up a guitar, and we have Cobain to thank for that.

Today marks exactly 25 years since Cobain's passing, and people all over are reflecting on the moment they received the dreadful news.

Kurt Cobain: 10 Facts You Probably Didn't Know