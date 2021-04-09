At the end of her news-making Saturday Night Live performance earlier this year, indie-rock singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers smashed her electric guitar in a fit of fury as her song "I Know the End" came to a caterwauling close. Now, that destroyed instrument can be yours — it's up for auction in support of the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

As of this posting, the instrument only has two bids so far — it currently sits at a cool $6000, although a valuation points out that the item is, in fact, "priceless." The bidding, via auction app Handbid, is regulated in $500 increments, so one would have to chip in $6500 at this point to place the next bid.

See photos of the smashed guitar down toward the bottom of this post.

"Phoebe Bridgers made music history when she smashed her guitar on the Saturday Night Live stage during her performance of 'I Know the End,'" reads the auction item description. "Take home the ultimate concert keepsake and turn your home into a personal Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!"

The guitar itself is a black Danelectro model. In a stand-up move from the singer, Bridgers took care to inform the guitar company she was planning to smash one of their instruments before the show, as Music Radar pointed out. "They wished me luck," Bridgers said.

"I told Danelectro I was going to do it," the musician revealed on Twitter. "[They] told me they're hard to break."

Bridgers' guitar smash caused quite the stir following the Feb. 6 SNL episode. David Crosby had an unkind word for the performance, to which Bridgers responded. Naturally, Dave Grohl and his mom loved it. Guitarist Herman Li even invited Phoebe to come and smash his own guitar.

Bids can be placed now at events.handbid.com/auctions/glaad-media-awards/.

Phoebe Bridgers' Smashed Saturday Night Live Guitar

