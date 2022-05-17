Music Midtown 2022 Lineup Revealed – My Chemical Romance, Jack White, Fall Out Boy + More

Music Midtown is back and is taking place Sept. 17-18 at Piedmont Park in Atlanta. The lineup was recently revealed and headliners of the festival include My Chemical Romance, Jack White and Fall Out Boy.

The two-day festival has been taking place since 1994 and is made up of four stages with over 30 artists performing from all types of genres. This year's lineup includes headliners My Chemical Romance, Jack White, Fall Out Boy and Future. Other artists of note at Music Midtown include A Day to Remember, Turnstile and Phoenix.

During the festival in Atlanta, there will also be performances from Phoebe Bridgers, 2 Chainz, Louis The Child, Denzel Curry, Alec Benjamin, Tinashe, Max, Gayle and more. And you can expect plenty of food options from some of Atlanta's favorite local restaurants, plus interactive experiences, along with a ferris wheel overlooking the park and skyline.

Live Nation Atlanta President Peter Conlon said this about the festival, "Over 25 years strong, Music Midtown remains a monumental music festival that brings a diverse lineup of the biggest names in music year-after-year, while giving back to the city that I proudly call home."

Two-day tickets are going on sale Friday, May 20 at 10AM ET and layaway plans are available. There are general admission tickets, GA+, VIP and Super VIP tickets available. Check the festival website for more details.

2022 Music Midtown Lineup

