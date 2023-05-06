Prince Is Getting a Highway Named After Him

Late musical icon Prince will have a stretch of Minnesota highway named after him, according to the latest from Deadline Hollywood.

The seven-mile section of road travels past the beloved musician's former Paisley Park headquarters just outside of Minneapolis.

The portion of Minnesota State Highway 5, which cuts through the suburban areas of Chanhassen and Eden Prairie, will be called Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway, after the musician's real name.

Signs marking the road's name will display Prince's unique shade of purple, according to the name change bill's lead sponsor, Republican state Senator Julia Coleman, AP News reported.

"Prince was a true genius, a visionary artist who pushed the boundaries of music and cultures in ways," Coleman said, adding listeners can hear Prince's influence "in the work of countless musicians who came after him" and that his "legacy continues to inspire new generations of artists to this day."

Coleman explained that Prince's friends and family would cover the construction costs of renaming the road.

Prince, the musician born Prince Rogers Nelson, died at age 57 in 2016 from a reported drug overdose.

The legendary singer-songwriter, who at one time was identified by just a symbol ("The Artist Formerly Known as Prince"), landed radio hits throughout the '80s with songs such as "Purple Rain" and "Kiss."

Watch the "Kiss" music video below.

Prince & The Revolution, "Kiss" (Music Video) [1986]