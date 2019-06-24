Prophets of Rage’s New Song ‘Made With Hate’ Hits Back at Fascism
Prophets of Rage have released "Made With Hate," their first new song since debuting "Heart Afire" in July of last year, and it can be heard at the bottom of the page.
When we spoke to Tom Morello at Sonic Temple a few weeks ago, the guitarist told us that Prophets of Rage were planning on releasing a new song before the end of summer. The new jam arrived just three days into the summer season and a new album is expected to be released some time this year.
"Made With Hate" is a two-and-a-half minute head-bobber centered around another one of Morello's off-kilter riffs while drummer Brad Wilk lays down a rigid beat. It doesn't have the typical bouncing momentum of a Prophets of Rage track, which helps to keep a greater focus on the fascist-tackling lyrics, which can be read in full below (via AZ Lyrics).
So close, so close, so close, so close
So close, so close, so close, so close
Hear the cameras click and the shots go boom
Money talks, God walks out the room
See now the news, a billion clicks consume
That fake ass bullshit y'all assume
Ass outta you and me, get the fuck away from me
With that factory manufactured sucker energy
Testosteromping that stink from the stage
We bust the sound of outrage against the hate y'all made
Made with hate
Against what hate made
Made with hate
Against what hate made
Made with hate
Against what hate made
Made with hate
Against what hate made
Emerged from the zone in the sunken unknown
Straight up, stripped down, disco clown
Swirlin' off sides, out of bounds, foul ball
This motherfucker paid to fool you all
Believin' on the inside, while you bleedin' on the inside
Celebrate it, get wasted, but the flags offsides
Tired of y'all taking populations for a ride
I'm tired and sick of bein' sick and tired
Made with hate
Against what hate made
Made with hate
Against what hate made
Made with hate
Against what hate made
Made with hate
Against what hate made
So close, so close, so close, so close
So close, so close, so close, so close
Made with hate
Against what hate made
Made with hate
Against what hate made
Made with hate
Against what hate made
Made with hate
Against what hate made
Blew up my inside world with no mercy
Blew up my inside world with no mercy
Blew up my inside world with no mercy
Blew up my inside world with no mercy
You blew up my inside world with no mercy
Blew up my inside world with no mercy
Blew up my inside world with no mercy
Blew up my inside world with no mercy
This is not a drill, this is fascism
It is here, poised as a government takeover threat
Your region of the world, it is not alarmist to say these things
It is simple, truth
Listen to "Made With Hate" below.
