Prophets of Rage’s New Song ‘Made With Hate’ Hits Back at Fascism

Prophets of Rage have released "Made With Hate," their first new song since debuting "Heart Afire" in July of last year, and it can be heard at the bottom of the page.

When we spoke to Tom Morello at Sonic Temple a few weeks ago, the guitarist told us that Prophets of Rage were planning on releasing a new song before the end of summer. The new jam arrived just three days into the summer season and a new album is expected to be released some time this year.

"Made With Hate" is a two-and-a-half minute head-bobber centered around another one of Morello's off-kilter riffs while drummer Brad Wilk lays down a rigid beat. It doesn't have the typical bouncing momentum of a Prophets of Rage track, which helps to keep a greater focus on the fascist-tackling lyrics, which can be read in full below (via AZ Lyrics).

So close, so close, so close, so close

So close, so close, so close, so close Hear the cameras click and the shots go boom

Money talks, God walks out the room

See now the news, a billion clicks consume

That fake ass bullshit y'all assume

Ass outta you and me, get the fuck away from me

With that factory manufactured sucker energy

Testosteromping that stink from the stage

We bust the sound of outrage against the hate y'all made Made with hate

Against what hate made

Made with hate

Against what hate made

Made with hate

Against what hate made

Made with hate

Against what hate made Emerged from the zone in the sunken unknown

Straight up, stripped down, disco clown

Swirlin' off sides, out of bounds, foul ball

This motherfucker paid to fool you all

Believin' on the inside, while you bleedin' on the inside

Celebrate it, get wasted, but the flags offsides

Tired of y'all taking populations for a ride

I'm tired and sick of bein' sick and tired Made with hate

Against what hate made

Made with hate

Against what hate made

Made with hate

Against what hate made

Made with hate

Against what hate made So close, so close, so close, so close

So close, so close, so close, so close Made with hate

Against what hate made

Made with hate

Against what hate made

Made with hate

Against what hate made

Made with hate

Against what hate made Blew up my inside world with no mercy

Blew up my inside world with no mercy

Blew up my inside world with no mercy

Blew up my inside world with no mercy You blew up my inside world with no mercy

Blew up my inside world with no mercy

Blew up my inside world with no mercy

Blew up my inside world with no mercy This is not a drill, this is fascism

It is here, poised as a government takeover threat

Your region of the world, it is not alarmist to say these things

It is simple, truth

Listen to "Made With Hate" below.