Pussy Riot Launch NFT Campaign to Aid Ukraine

Pussy Riot have teamed up with several cryptocurrency companies and Ukrainian humanitarian activists to launch an NFT campaign aimed at helping aide Ukraine. You can check out a Tweet from the band about the endeavor below.

Russia began a large-scale military attack on Ukraine, which is the country's southern border, on Thursday morning, as ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian military attacked on multiple fronts. Dozens of soldiers and several civilians have died, and dozens more have been wounded.

United States President Joe Biden has accused Putin of choosing to carry out "a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering." For a full explanation of what is unfolding, as well as live updates on the conflict, go here.

Ukraine DAO will sell an NFT of the Ukrainian flag, with funds raised from the sale directed to "helping the Ukrainian civilians suffering from war initiated by Putin." The proceeds, according to Rolling Stone, will go to an organization called Come Back Alive, which they've called “one of the most effective and transparent Ukrainian charitable and volunteer initiatives.”

In an interview with Decrypt, Pussy Riot co-founder Nadya Tolokonnikova says, “Our goal is to raise funds to donate to Ukrainian civilian organizations who help those suffering from the war that Putin started in Ukraine.” The choice to use the flag instead of any individual artwork was made because “it's not about any specific artists or aesthetics—it’s about something much bigger than all of us, it’s a pure gesture of solidarity,” she says.

The auction ends in a little over 2 days. The highest bid at the time of this writing is currently at 1,102.5 ETH, which translates to about $3,051,173. For more information, go here.