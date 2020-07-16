Rammstein Announce 2021 North American Tour Dates

Rammstein have announced their rescheduled North American tour dates. Following a shutdown of the live music industry due to COVID-19, Rammstein were forced to push back their 2020 stadium tour to 2021, but the full list of shows can now be seen below.

"All tickets for the original shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates," Rammstein announced. "Ticket holders will receive an email notification from the ticketing company soon that includes information on how to request a refund if you are unable to attend the rescheduled date. Unfortunately, the previously scheduled show in Washington, DC has been cancelled due to scheduling issues, and refunds will be available at point of purchase."

For tickets and more information, click here.

Rammstein 2021 North American Tour Dates:

8/22/21 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean-Drapeau (rescheduled from 8/12/20)

8/26/21 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field (rescheduled from 8/23/20)

9/01/21 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field (rescheduled from 9/03/20)

9/03/21 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium (rescheduled from 8/30/20)

9/08/21 - Foxborough (Boston), MA - Gillette Stadium (rescheduled from 9/06/20)

9/10/21 - East Rutherford (NYC), NJ - MetLife Stadium (rescheduled from 9/10/20)

9/18/21 - Los Angeles, CA - Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (rescheduled from 9/19/20)

9/24/21 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome (rescheduled from 9/16/20)

9/30/21 - Mexico City, MX - Foro Sol (rescheduled from 9/27/20)

10/1/21 - Mexico City, MX - Foro Sol

Rammstein 2021 European Stadium Tour:

May 22 - Leipzig @ Red Bull Arena (rescheduled from 29.05.2020)

May 23 - Leipzig @ Red Bull Arena (rescheduled from 29.05.2020)

May 27 - Klagenfurt @ Worthersee Stadion (rescheduled from 25.05.2020)

May 31 - Stuttgart @ Mercedes Benz Arena (rescheduled from 02.06.2020)

June 1 - Stuttgart @ Mercedes Benz Arena (rescheduled from 03.06.2020)

June 5 - Berlin @ Olymplastadion (rescheduled from 04.07.2020)

June 6 - Berlin @ Olymplastadion (rescheduled from 05.07.2020)

June 12 - Belfast @ Boucher Road Playing Fields (rescheduled from 17.06.2020)

June 16 - Cardiff @ Principality Stadium (rescheduled from 14.06.2020)

June 19 - Coventry @ Ricoh Arena (rescheduled from 20.06.2020)

June 23 - Aarhus @ Ceres Park (rescheduled from 04.08.2020)

June 26 - Dusseldorf @ Merker Spiel Arena (rescheduled from 27.06.2020)

June 27 - Dusseldorf @ Merker Spiel Arena (rescheduled from 28.06.2020)

June 30 - Hamburg @ Volksparkstadion (rescheduled from 01.07.2020)

July 1 - Hamburg @ Volksparkstadion (rescheduled from 02.07.2020)

July 5 - Zurich @ Stadion Letzigrund (rescheduled from 06.06.2020)

July 7 - Zurich @ Stadion Letzigrund(rescheduled from 07.06.2020)

July 9 - Lyon @ Groupama Stadium (rescheduled from 09.07.2020)

July 10 - Lyon @ Groupama Stadium (rescheduled from 10.07.2020)

July 13 - Turin @ Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino (rescheduled from 13.07.2020)

July 17 - Warsaw @ PGE Narodowy (rescheduled from 17.07.2020)

July 21 - Tallinn @ Song Festival Grounds (rescheduled from 21.07.2020)

July 25 - Trondheim @ Leangen Travbane (rescheduled from 26. & 27.07.2020, previous venue: Granåsen)

July 30 - Gothenburg @ Ullevi Stadium (rescheduled from 31.07.2020)

July 31 - Gothenburg @ Ullevi Stadium (rescheduled from 01.08.2020)

Aug. 3 - Nijmegen @ Goffertpark (rescheduled from 24.06.2020)

Aug. 7 - Ostend @ Park De Nieuwe Koers (rescheduled from 10.06.2020)