Time flies, but German rockers Rammstein have now been around a quarter of a century and they intend on marking the occasion by reissuing their debut album, Herzeleid.

The album actually came out 25 years ago today (Sept. 25, 1995), but their limited edition, remastered 25th anniversary collection will wait a while longer, set to arrive on Dec. 4.

The anniversary edition has been remastered and will include the album's original track list on a single CD. It will be housed in a lavish, cross-shaped digipak with deluxe slipcase, and, for the first time ever, the remastered album with HD sound will be available digitally.

Fans can also get their hands on a 2LP version of Herzeleid with a slipcase containing two 180-gram heavyweight black vinyl discs with blue splatter. The creator of the original artwork, Dirk Rudolph, is responsible for the album's anniversary edition packaging. The booklets for this special edition will also contain the band's original portrait shot by Praler.

Though worldwide success would come later, Herzeleid was a stellar debut for the group, peaking at No. 8 in their native Germany and spawning the singles "Du reichst so gut," "Seemann" and "Asche zu Asche." The album was certified platinum in both Germany and Europe.

Pre-orders for the set are currently being taken here.

Rammstein, Herzeleid 25th Anniversary Reissue Artwork + Track Listing

Vertigo/UMe

1. Wollt ihr das Bett in Flammen sehen

2. Der Meister

3. Weisses Fleisch

4. Asche zu Asche

5. Seemann

6. Du riechst so gut

7. Das alte Leid

8. Heirate mich

9. Herzeleid

10. Laichzeit

11. Rammstein