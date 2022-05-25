Rammstein Drop Surprisingly Safe for Work ‘Dicke Titten’ Video
Rammstein are back with their latest song "Dicke Titten," and despite the song's title (which translates to big boobs) and suggestive lyrical content, the German button-pushers have somehow demonstrated their point in the song's corresponding video while going right up to but not past NSFW standards. Still, there's plenty of innuendo, as if we would expect anything less.
The official Joern Heitmann-directed music video was shot in September 2021 in Ellmau, Austria, setting the band members up on an Austrian compound inhabited by buxom residents. Singer Till Lindemann, sporting a nifty beard, and his Rammstein compatriots are there to work, dance and enjoy the surroundings.
But while the clip likely won't get them in too much trouble, it does make its point through hilarious innuendo, as the tightly clothed women saw logs, churn butter, washboard clothing, knead bread and most on point milk the livestock with their gentleman partners.
The song itself is a chugging good time, offering clap along moments and perhaps a few tips to be garnered from watching the men dance the traditional dance.
Get a closer look at the video and check out the song's lyrics below.
Rammstein, "Dicke Titten" Lyrics (Translated to English)
I've lived alone for many years
Life is dull, everyday life is grey
I lose patience, sanity and hair
I would like to have a wife
And the hope wants to wane
Finding a partner
Who is coequal to me
No, there's no luck in sight
She doesn't have to be beautiful
She doesn't have to be smart, no
She doesn't have to be rich
Not a model with long strides
But big tits
Like a constantly open wound
Blood drips from the soul
Only consolation are little dogs
A fine miss would be good
A fine miss would be great
I'm not demanding at all
I'm not picky at all
At the end of the story
She doesn't have to be beautiful
She doesn't have to be smart, no
She doesn't have to be rich
But I would like to ask for one thing
Big tits
I'm not demanding at all
But big boobs would be great
She doesn't have to be beautiful
She doesn't have to be smart
She only has to be rich
In adipose tissue, please, please
She won't miss anything from me
She doesn't even have to kiss me
Doesn't need to comfort me with grapes
She only has to have huge tits
Big tits
Rammstein, "Dicke Titten" Lyrics
Ich leb alleine schon viele Jahre
Das Leben stumpf, der Alltag grau
Verlier Geduld, Verstand und Haare
Ich hätte gerne eine Frau
Und die Hoffnung will mir schwinden
Eine Partnerin zu finden
Die mir ebenbürtig ist
Nein, da ist kein Glück in Sicht
Sie muss nicht schön sein
Sie muss nicht klug sein
Nein
Sie muss nicht reich sein
Kein Model mit langen Schritten
Doch dicken Titten
Wie eine stetig offene Wunde
Aus der Seele tropft das Blut
Einzig Trost sind kleine Hunde
Ein feines Fräulein wäre gut
Ein feines Fräulein wäre toll
Ich bin auch gar nicht anspruchsvoll
Ich bin auch gar nicht wählerisch
Am Ende der Geschicht
Muss sie nicht schön sein
Sie muss nicht klug sein
Nein
Sie muss nicht reich sein
Doch um eines möchte ich bitten
Dicke Titten
Ich bin auch gar nicht anspruchsvoll
Doch große Brüste wären toll
Sie muss nicht schön sein
Sie muss nicht klug sein
Sie muss nur reich sein
An Fettgewebe bitte, bitte
Sie wird nichts bei mir vermissen
Sie braucht mich auch gar nicht küssen
Braucht mich nicht mit Trauben laben
Sie muss nur Riesentitten haben
Dicke Titten
Rammstein, "Dicke Titten"
If you like what you heard, "Dicke Titten" will be released on July 8 as a two-track CD, on July 15 at a 7" vinyl and it's currently available for pre-order here. Meanwhile, the band's new album Zeit can be picked up here.
Rammstein are currently wrapping up May and starting the summer on tour in Europe. They'll make their way stateside in August, September, while hitting Mexico in early October. See all their scheduled dates and get ticketing info here.