Rammstein Drop Surprisingly Safe for Work ‘Dicke Titten’ Video

Rammstein are back with their latest song "Dicke Titten," and despite the song's title (which translates to big boobs) and suggestive lyrical content, the German button-pushers have somehow demonstrated their point in the song's corresponding video while going right up to but not past NSFW standards. Still, there's plenty of innuendo, as if we would expect anything less.

The official Joern Heitmann-directed music video was shot in September 2021 in Ellmau, Austria, setting the band members up on an Austrian compound inhabited by buxom residents. Singer Till Lindemann, sporting a nifty beard, and his Rammstein compatriots are there to work, dance and enjoy the surroundings.

But while the clip likely won't get them in too much trouble, it does make its point through hilarious innuendo, as the tightly clothed women saw logs, churn butter, washboard clothing, knead bread and most on point milk the livestock with their gentleman partners.

The song itself is a chugging good time, offering clap along moments and perhaps a few tips to be garnered from watching the men dance the traditional dance.

Get a closer look at the video and check out the song's lyrics below.

Rammstein, "Dicke Titten" Lyrics (Translated to English)

I've lived alone for many years

Life is dull, everyday life is grey

I lose patience, sanity and hair

I would like to have a wife

And the hope wants to wane

Finding a partner

Who is coequal to me

No, there's no luck in sight She doesn't have to be beautiful

She doesn't have to be smart, no

She doesn't have to be rich

Not a model with long strides

But big tits Like a constantly open wound

Blood drips from the soul

Only consolation are little dogs

A fine miss would be good

A fine miss would be great

I'm not demanding at all

I'm not picky at all

At the end of the story She doesn't have to be beautiful

She doesn't have to be smart, no

She doesn't have to be rich

But I would like to ask for one thing

Big tits I'm not demanding at all

But big boobs would be great She doesn't have to be beautiful

She doesn't have to be smart

She only has to be rich

In adipose tissue, please, please

She won't miss anything from me

She doesn't even have to kiss me

Doesn't need to comfort me with grapes

She only has to have huge tits

Big tits

Rammstein, "Dicke Titten" Lyrics

Ich leb alleine schon viele Jahre

Das Leben stumpf, der Alltag grau

Verlier Geduld, Verstand und Haare

Ich hätte gerne eine Frau Und die Hoffnung will mir schwinden

Eine Partnerin zu finden

Die mir ebenbürtig ist

Nein, da ist kein Glück in Sicht Sie muss nicht schön sein

Sie muss nicht klug sein

Nein

Sie muss nicht reich sein

Kein Model mit langen Schritten

Doch dicken Titten Wie eine stetig offene Wunde

Aus der Seele tropft das Blut

Einzig Trost sind kleine Hunde

Ein feines Fräulein wäre gut Ein feines Fräulein wäre toll

Ich bin auch gar nicht anspruchsvoll

Ich bin auch gar nicht wählerisch

Am Ende der Geschicht Muss sie nicht schön sein

Sie muss nicht klug sein

Nein

Sie muss nicht reich sein

Doch um eines möchte ich bitten

Dicke Titten Ich bin auch gar nicht anspruchsvoll

Doch große Brüste wären toll Sie muss nicht schön sein

Sie muss nicht klug sein

Sie muss nur reich sein

An Fettgewebe bitte, bitte

Sie wird nichts bei mir vermissen

Sie braucht mich auch gar nicht küssen

Braucht mich nicht mit Trauben laben

Sie muss nur Riesentitten haben Dicke Titten

If you like what you heard, "Dicke Titten" will be released on July 8 as a two-track CD, on July 15 at a 7" vinyl and it's currently available for pre-order here. Meanwhile, the band's new album Zeit can be picked up here.

Rammstein are currently wrapping up May and starting the summer on tour in Europe. They'll make their way stateside in August, September, while hitting Mexico in early October. See all their scheduled dates and get ticketing info here.