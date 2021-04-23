Rammstein’s Massive Stage Could Become a Lego Set

Is there anything more epic that Rammstein's live stage show setup? It's definitely caused a number of jaw drops and now it's possible that the Lego company could salute that impressive stage with their own fan-requested and inspired tribute.

Lego has an ideas website where fans of Legos are allowed to submit ideas to the company and one Rammstein fan has proposed an idea of turning the band's elaborate stage setup into a Lego set. That proposition caught the attention of the band themselves who have lent their support to the idea.

The proposal from a person identifying themselves as "Airbricks" reads:

Rock concert scene consisting of 6 members 2 guitarists 1 bassist 1 keyboardist 1 drummer and 1 singer. The es made up of 1493 coins. The scenes can be modulated according to your taste and there is a functional elevator to say goodbye to the public at the end of the concert. I create them to remind me of the good times spent at the concert when we didn't have this disease hanging around hoping that soon all this will be behind us. I hope many of you will like it and that you will vote for my project to title Stadium Tour thank you in advance.

"Airbricks" included several images (including some seen below) of the proposed Lego Rammstein stage, and the fan is seeking 10,000 votes in the push to make it a reality.

Proposed Rammstein Lego Stage

Ideas.Lego.com

“Rammstein would love to have this construction kit. Join us to reach the 10,000 votes!,” stated the band via their social media, hyping the proposal to their fans.

See the proposal and place your votes here.