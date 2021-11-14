Rammstein Set to Release New Album Before 2022 World Tour

Richard Kruspe, the guitarist for the German industrial metal band Rammstein, has confirmed the group's new album will be released before the launch of their world tour in 2022.

Kruspe revealed the confirmation while speaking with 24 Hours World News. When asked if there was anything he could reveal about the new Rammstein record, the guitarist kept it brief, stating, "The album is expected to be released next year before the tour."

For those keeping track, Rammstein are set to start the European leg of the tour on May 15 in Prague, Czech Republic. The North American leg of the tour will begin on August 21 in Montreal and finish on Oct. 4 in Mexico City. That would presumably put the album out in the first quarter or early second quarter of 2022.

The album is coming together. Drummer Christoph Schneider recently revealed that the European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Thomas Pesquet was one of the first people to hear a song from the upcoming album. Pesquet was onboard the International Space Station at the time.

“It felt like a child’s dream coming true for me – talking to a person living in the sky, sharing a glimpse of his view, realizing again how small we all are compared to the depth of the universe,” Schneider wrote on Instagram.

“He was the first to listen to one of our new songs from the upcoming album. It premiered in the sky, which is an honor for us.”

For ticketing details on Rammstein's forthcoming tour, be sure to check their website. The shows will come after having previously been pushed due to the 2020 pandemic.