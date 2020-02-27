Rammstein’s Spectacular Stage Setup Takes Over 60 Hours

You've probably seen photos and videos of Rammstein performing live. It's a mass of explosions, lights, fire and... enormous genitalia that shoot out foam. Have you ever wondered how much effort goes into setting up the stadiums for such insanity? It takes over 60 hours.

To show just how much planning goes into each and every Rammstein show, the German industrial group uploaded a time lapse video that provides an aerial view of the crews getting to work inside the stadium. They start out by lining the ground with metal flooring, then they assemble the very intricate stage.

Watch the video below.

If you had any questions as to why there are a few days between each show, now you'll understand why. Maybe you'll gain even more of an appreciation for the live show once you see it, as well.

Rammstein's European tour kicks off in Austria in May and concludes in Sweden in August. Then, they'll head over to North America for a 10-city headlining stadium stint. See the dates below, and get tickets here. How could you not want to after watching that?

Rammstein 2020 North American Tour Dates

Aug. 20 - Montreal, Quebec @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

Aug. 23 — Philadelphia, Penn. @ Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 27 - Washington D.C. @ FedExField

Aug. 30 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Sept. 03 - Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Sept. 6 - Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Sept. 10 - East Rutherford, N.J. @ Metlife Stadium

Sept. 16 - San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

Sept. 19 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Sept. 27 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Rammstein Time-Lapse European Stage Show Set Up