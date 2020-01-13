New Guns N' Roses music is definitely being worked on — Slash even confirmed that last year. But what nobody knows is when (or if) that music will be released. Guitarist Richard Fortus, however, hopes that the band will put something out in 2020.

"We love bringing new songs in," Fortus told Forbes when asked for an update on new GN'R tunes. He noted that the group always has something on deck waiting to enter the set when he added, "We always rehearse stuff up. It's just a matter of everyone sort of feeling comfortable to integrate it into the show."

On that thread, Fortus expressed his desire to play something fresh, stating, "I hope that we have new music out this coming year."

Guns N' Roses shows are notoriously long as the band routinely plays upward of 25 songs each night, leaving plenty of room to rotate some tracks in and out. Last fall, a couple rarities were dusted off as "Locomotive" was played for the first time since 1992 and "Dead Horse" got the nod for the first time since 1993.

As for what other tracks he personally would like to unearth, Fortus explained that during his 18-years in Guns N' Roses, they've rehearsed "a bunch" of songs that haven't been performed onstage. "One I wish that we would — I really love the song — is 'Perfect Crime.' I've played that with this band for years and we've just never played it live for whatever reason," offered the guitarist. "This last tour we did 'Locomotive' a few times and that was really cool. I love that song. And it was fun to finally do that."

If new GN'R music does surface this year, it will be the first material to debut since the release of Chinese Democracy in 2008. More significantly, the band hasn't released any original material featuring Slash and Duff McKagan since 1991 when the pair of Use Your Illusion albums came out in 1991.

Guns N' Roses will continue their world tour in 2020. See all of their upcoming dates here.