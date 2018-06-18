We've seen Rob Scallon play just about everything and make it metal and for his latest YouTube video, the musician has employed a band and some very un-metal instruments to give a fresh take to Gojira's "The Heaviest Matter in the Universe."

The Scallon version finds the musician rocking a banjo throughout and utilizing fellow musicians on a tiny violin, a stand-up bass and a pair of drummers. He's also snagged fellow YouTuber Leo Moracchioli from Frog Leap Studios to lend some of the brutally heavy vocals to this song.

"It's been a while since I've done a banjo cover. And apparently I've been living under a rock or something but I had yet to ever hear a Gojira song," admits Scallon, who says he found inspiration in the Lost in Vegas cover. "I learned the song on guitar and must have played through Gojira's 'The Heaviest Matter in the Universe' a million times. So it only made sense for me to bring back the banjo and give this a proper barn yard treatment."

He's not kidding about the barnyard treatment, with most of the players decked out in plaid, flannel or overalls, with each having a time holding onto their straw hats while rocking out in front of the barns and shiloh. Watch the performance in the video above and stay up to date with all of Rob's videos here.

