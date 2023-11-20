Rock Artists Largely Shut Out of Rock Awards at 2023 Billboard Music Awards

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards were handed out Sunday night (Nov. 19), and even with perennial favorites Metallica and Foo Fighters among those receiving nominations, rock and metal artists were largely shut out of the rock categories.

The big winner of the night was Zach Bryan, the country superstar who was named Top Rock Artist, as well as receiving the Top Rock Album for American Heartbreak and Top Rock Song for "Something in the Orange."

Bryan has been classified a rock artist by Billboard, achieving a No. 1 album on the Billboard Rock Chart, along with topping the Folk and Country charts earlier this year. Likewise, "Something in the Orange" topped the Billboard Rock & Alternative Songs chart as well as the Country Chart and he's currently topping the Rock & Alternative Songs chart with fellow country artist Kacey Musgraves with "I Remember Everything."

Bryan beat out fellow country crossover Jelly Roll, as well as rising alt-rocker Noah Kahan, Stephen Sanchez and Steve Lacy for Top Rock Artist, while another country crossover Hardy replaced Sanchez among the nominees for Top Rock Album. Bryan was twice nominated for Top Rock Song with "I Remember Everything" being the second nomination, while Jelly Roll's "Need a Favor," Sanchez's "Until I Found You" and Lacy's "Bad Habit" rounded out the category. Bryan also added a Top New Artist trophy to his big night.

Foo Fighters and Metallica were both nominated for Top Rock Duo / Group, but were bested by alt-rock heroes Arctic Monkeys in the category. Metallica had also received a nomination for Top Duo / Group, a category that took into consideration all genres, but lost to Fuerza Regida.

The other rock category of consequence was Top Rock Touring Artist, where Coldplay bested Depeche Mode and Elton John for the title.

For those interested in the whole of the award show, the evening's top winner was Morgan Wallen who emerged with 11 victories, while Taylor Swift followed with 10. Swift, however, beat out Wallen for the Top Artist honor.

Top New Artist

Bailey Zimmerman

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Peso Pluma

Zach Bryan - Winner

Top Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado

Fifty Fifty

Fuerza Regida - Winner

Grupo Frontera

Metallica

Top Rock Artist

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Stephen Sanchez

Steve Lacy

Zach Bryan - Winner

Top Rock Duo/Group

Arctic Monkeys- Winner

Foo Fighters

Metallica

Top Rock Touring Artist

Coldplay - Winner

Depeche Mode

Elton John

Top Rock Album

HARDY, the mockingbird & THE CROW

Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel

Noah Kahan, Stick Season

Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights

Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak - Winner

Top Rock Song

Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”

Stephen Sanchez, “Until I Found You”

Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything”

Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange” - Winner