Rock Artists Largely Shut Out of Rock Awards at 2023 Billboard Music Awards
The 2023 Billboard Music Awards were handed out Sunday night (Nov. 19), and even with perennial favorites Metallica and Foo Fighters among those receiving nominations, rock and metal artists were largely shut out of the rock categories.
The big winner of the night was Zach Bryan, the country superstar who was named Top Rock Artist, as well as receiving the Top Rock Album for American Heartbreak and Top Rock Song for "Something in the Orange."
Bryan has been classified a rock artist by Billboard, achieving a No. 1 album on the Billboard Rock Chart, along with topping the Folk and Country charts earlier this year. Likewise, "Something in the Orange" topped the Billboard Rock & Alternative Songs chart as well as the Country Chart and he's currently topping the Rock & Alternative Songs chart with fellow country artist Kacey Musgraves with "I Remember Everything."
Bryan beat out fellow country crossover Jelly Roll, as well as rising alt-rocker Noah Kahan, Stephen Sanchez and Steve Lacy for Top Rock Artist, while another country crossover Hardy replaced Sanchez among the nominees for Top Rock Album. Bryan was twice nominated for Top Rock Song with "I Remember Everything" being the second nomination, while Jelly Roll's "Need a Favor," Sanchez's "Until I Found You" and Lacy's "Bad Habit" rounded out the category. Bryan also added a Top New Artist trophy to his big night.
Foo Fighters and Metallica were both nominated for Top Rock Duo / Group, but were bested by alt-rock heroes Arctic Monkeys in the category. Metallica had also received a nomination for Top Duo / Group, a category that took into consideration all genres, but lost to Fuerza Regida.
The other rock category of consequence was Top Rock Touring Artist, where Coldplay bested Depeche Mode and Elton John for the title.
For those interested in the whole of the award show, the evening's top winner was Morgan Wallen who emerged with 11 victories, while Taylor Swift followed with 10. Swift, however, beat out Wallen for the Top Artist honor.
Top New Artist
Bailey Zimmerman
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Peso Pluma
Zach Bryan - Winner
Top Duo/Group
Eslabon Armado
Fifty Fifty
Fuerza Regida - Winner
Grupo Frontera
Metallica
Top Rock Artist
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Stephen Sanchez
Steve Lacy
Zach Bryan - Winner
Top Rock Duo/Group
Arctic Monkeys- Winner
Foo Fighters
Metallica
Top Rock Touring Artist
Coldplay - Winner
Depeche Mode
Elton John
Top Rock Album
HARDY, the mockingbird & THE CROW
Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel
Noah Kahan, Stick Season
Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights
Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak - Winner
Top Rock Song
Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”
Stephen Sanchez, “Until I Found You”
Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”
Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything”
Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange” - Winner
