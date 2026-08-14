There's a fairly good chance that you share a birthday with a big rock or metal album.

We tracked down the best rock and metal albums of all time that were released for each day of the year. It's safe to say nearly every day is represented by a banger.

That's unless your birthday falls around Christmas, when apparently nearly every band is scared to drop new music after presents have already been opened.

READ MORE: See If You Share a Birthday With a Rock Star

Another aspect that is interesting about this list is how some bands stick to a strict release schedule and album cycle. Many of Metallica's top albums, for example, all land in the same month.

Some acts have even repeated the same release date for their albums.

Here are the all-time best rock and metal albums released each day of the year. We hope that you find something good that came out on your birthday.

Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in January History Here are the all-time best rock and metal albums released for each day in January. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in February Here are the all-time best rock and metal albums released for each day in February. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in March History Here are the all-time best rock and metal albums released for each day in March. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in April History Here are the all-time best rock and metal albums released for each day in April. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in May History Here are the all-time best rock and metal albums released for each day in May. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in June History Here are the all-time best rock and metal albums released for each day in June. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in July History Here are the all-time best rock and metal albums released for each day in July. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in August History Here are the all-time best rock and metal albums released for each day in August. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in September History Here are the all-time best rock and metal albums released for each day in September. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in October History Here are the all-time best rock and metal albums released for each day in October. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in November History Here are the all-time best rock and metal albums released for each day in November. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in December History Here are the all-time best rock and metal albums released for each day in December. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

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