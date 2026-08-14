See Which Big Rock + Metal Albums Came Out on Your Birthday
There's a fairly good chance that you share a birthday with a big rock or metal album.
We tracked down the best rock and metal albums of all time that were released for each day of the year. It's safe to say nearly every day is represented by a banger.
That's unless your birthday falls around Christmas, when apparently nearly every band is scared to drop new music after presents have already been opened.
READ MORE: See If You Share a Birthday With a Rock Star
Another aspect that is interesting about this list is how some bands stick to a strict release schedule and album cycle. Many of Metallica's top albums, for example, all land in the same month.
Some acts have even repeated the same release date for their albums.
Here are the all-time best rock and metal albums released each day of the year. We hope that you find something good that came out on your birthday.
Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in January History
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in February
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in March History
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in April History
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in May History
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in June History
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in July History
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in August History
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in September History
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in October History
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in November History
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in December History
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll