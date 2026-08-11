Metallica Fans Name the ‘Rare’ Songs They Wish the Band Played Live More

Metallica fans named the "rare" songs they wish the band played live in concert more often in a discussion on Reddit.

The person who wrote the post asked other fans to list the songs Metallica rarely play in concert that they wish appeared on the setlist more often. They specified that they don't have to be songs that have never been played, just deeper cuts that aren't often heard during the band's shows.

The author of the thread cited their picks — "Overkill," "Killing Time," "The Wait" and "Master of Puppets" — three of which aren't even Metallica songs. The first of the bunch has been played 64 times and was last played in 2011, "Killing Time" has been performed 19 times and "The Wait" 28 times [via Setlist.fm].

"Master of Puppets" is the band's most-played song of all time, so perhaps the individual was being sarcastic with that pick.

READ MORE: Metallica's Most + Least Played Songs on M72 World Tour

We listed some of the responses to the post below in italics so you can see what other Metallica songs fans are hoping to eventually get to hear in concert. Underneath, we listed how many times each respective track has been played live via Setlist.fm.

Would die happy if I saw "Outlaw Torn," "Bleeding Me" or "Fixxxer" live. Played live: 16 times, never played, one time

"Disposable Heroes," more stuff off 'Garage Inc.' Played live: 160 times

"All Nightmare Long" Played live: 103 times

"My Friend of Misery," "The Thing That Should Not Be," "Fixxxer," "The God That Failed," "The Frayed Ends of Sanity" Played live: 21 times, 278 times, one time, 104 times, 12 times

"Dyers Eve" Played live: 35 times

Anything from 'Load' and 'ReLoad' dropped after 1999/2000.

"That Was Just Your Life," "All Nightmare Long," "Broken, Beat, & Scarred," "Wasting My Hate," "The Unnamed Feeling," "Some Kind of Monster." Played live: 170 times, 103 times, 156 times, 101 times, 17 times, three times

"All Nightmare Long," "Prince Charming," "Dyers Eve," "Spit Out the Bone." Played live: 103 times, never played, 35 times, 61 times



Some of the tracks that showed up most frequently during the discussion include "All Nightmare Long," "Fixxxer," "The Outlaw Torn," "Disposable Heroes" and "Dyers Eve."

Check out the Reddit post (linked in the second paragraph) to see the rest of the comments.

Maybe Metallica will dust some of these songs off during their residency at the Las Vegas Sphere that starts this fall.

Metallica, 'All Nightmare Long'

Metallica, 'The Outlaw Torn'

Metallica, 'Fixxxer'

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