Famous Rock Star Love Triangles

Famous Rock Star Love Triangles

Noam Galai/Kevin Mazur, Getty Images

There seems something appropriate about a rock 'n' roll fueled love triangles. But there isn't. Breakups are brutal. But even more so when you're famous, she's famous and her new boyfriend is famous, too.  How about when it happens in the same band? Or when kids get involved? Ouch.

Below you'll find people who found love, lost it, then found it again with a different musician. And many of these musicians were close to being the biggest rock stars on the planet at the time of the scandal.

Famous Rock Star Love Triangles

These musicians' relationships got complicated and public.
Filed Under: Billy Corgan, Courtney Love, David Crosby, Eric Clapton, George Harrison, Joey Ramone, Johnny Ramone, Kid Rock, Kurt Cobain, Steven Tyler, Tommy Lee
Categories: Galleries, Lists, News, Rock
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top