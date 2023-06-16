While wearing a prison costume, a former owner of the historic New Jersey rock venue The Stone Pony was arrested for blocking former President Donald Trump's motorcade as it arrived at the Miami federal courthouse on Tuesday (June 13).

The former Stone Pony owner, Domenic Santana, stood in the street in the striped jumpsuit holding a sign that said LOCK HIM UP before he was apprehended, as a file video shows.

"It was worth it," the 61-year-old Santana told reporters after posting bail the next day. "I'm getting the message out — he shoulda been locked up a long time ago."

At Trump's arraignment on Tuesday, the former president pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents after his presidency.

Trump Protester in Jumpsuit Arrested

An arrest report for Santana reads, in part, "The defendant's reckless actions of interrupting the motorcade put the former president's life in danger. [His] actions caused the public and media to run toward him, storming the street while the defendant yelled at the Trump supporters to entice them."

Watch: Domenic Santana Apprehended for Blocking Trump's Motorcade While Wearing Prison Costume

But Santana said he was "running away from the mob that was hitting me, and I just dodged for my safety and, all of a sudden, there's the motorcade, and there's my sign, and then I got tackled down."

One of the SUVs reportedly had to swerve out of the way to avoid hitting the former Stone Pony owner.

Former Stone Pony Owner Charged

Santana received the misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and resisting officers without violence before posting $1000 bail, as arrest records from the Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department (MDCR) detail.

Santana said he has not finished protesting, however. "It's just the beginning," he told reporters. "Next time, I'll wear an orange [jumpsuit] because that's what's inside."

Santana's History With The Stone Pony

Santana only owned The Stone Pony for a few years, from 2000 to 2003. But he was instrumental in its 2000 renovation that helped protect the club's character while adding an exhibition of artifacts from the city and venue, as the Stone Pony website summarizes.

"Ballparks across the country that were once landmarks have been demolished and rebuilt, but with this concert venue, Santana has stuck to the true definition of renovation," the musician and writer Josh Davidson explained. "In making the Pony a comfortable place to see local talent, he fixed what was broken and left alone what wasn't, preserving the history of this legendary place."

Santana sold The Stone Pony to a property group called Asbury Partners in July 2003 as part of the revitalization of the surrounding area. Immediately after, he stayed on as a consultant and helped transition the club into its next era.

