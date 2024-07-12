Here are what rock and metal musicians look like before and after getting blackout tattoos.

Blackout tattoos have become increasingly popular over the last couple of years. They used to be a common form of covering up an wanted tattoo, as it's cheaper and potentially less painful to cover them than to get them removed.

Take Joyce Manor vocalist Barry Johnson, for example.

"I had a lot of bad tattoos from my teenage years," he told The Daily in a 2016 interview. "I got this bird over stuff, like I got this giant blackbird to cover up some stuff, and this white Rasta guy did it and I hated how it came out, so I was like, 'Alright, let’s black out my arm.' So that’s what I did."

Unfortunately, we had a hard time finding photos of Johnson before he blacked out his arm, so you'll just have to take his word for it.

Regardless, blackout tattoos are now seen as a unique style on their own. Some artists cover up their tattoos with black, but leave small cracks and slivers so you can still see bits of what was underneath beforehand, which is what mgk did earlier this year.

Now that more artists are getting them, there's a chance we'll see more rock and metal fans with blackout tattoos as well. However, there are some downsides to completely covering your skin in ink — especially if you want to get it removed.

Even if you're not planning on getting a blackout tattoo, they can still be pretty cool to look out. Check out photos of rock and metal musicians before and after getting blackout tattoos in the gallery below.

Rockers Before + After Getting Blackout Tattoos See photos of rock and metal musicians before and after getting blackout tattoos. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner