A true rock 'n' roll legend has died, as the news was revealed Tuesday (Aug. 24) that Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts had passed at the age of 80.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," a statement issued by his publicist revealed, while asking for privacy for his family and bandmates. "He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family."

The musician originally trained as a graphic artist before fully diving into music. He began by playing local clubs in London, where he eventually met Brian Jones, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. He would join their band the Rolling Stones as a drummer in 1963 while also designing their album sleeves and tour stages.

The Rolling Stones impact on the world of rock has been immense, with Watts being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the band in 1989. The group have also won three Grammy Awards and are Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winners as well.

In addition to the Rolling Stones, he continued to pursue his love of jazz with a number of records billed under groups baring his name.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Watts had decided to sit out the Rolling Stones' current touring while recovering from heart surgery.

As you might expect, the death of Charlie Watts drew quite a bit of reaction and below you can see many in the rock and metal community offering their thoughts on the death of Charlie Watts.

