The Rolling Stones have just debuted a music video for "Angry," the first single off their new album, Hackney Diamonds, which features two songs with late drummer Charlie Watts.

The 12-track album will be released on Oct. 20 and its opening trio of songs are co-written by esteemed producer Andrew Watt, who oversaw the last two Ozzy Osbourne albums and has also worked with Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Cardi B, Blink-182, Dua Lipa, 5 Seconds of Summer, Elton John, Iggy Pop and more. Fellow Grammy-winner Don Was co-produced the album alongside Watt, and he also produced the Stones' 2016 covers album Blue and Lonesome.

In a livestreamed press conference hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the band explained how they arrived at the title of the record, and noted that anger is a theme that runs throughout its 12 tracks.

"It got called Hackney Diamonds because originally we were thinking of ideas around the titles and we went from Hit and Run [to] Smash and Grab and, somehow, between that, we came up with Hackney Diamonds, which is like a variation of them both," says guitarist Keith Richards, "and also, here's a London band," he adds, Hackney being a reference to a borough of London.

"It's like when you get your windscreen broken on Saturday night in Hackney and all the bits go on the street," singer Mick Jagger chimes in.

The record is the legends' first of original studio material since 2005's A Bigger Bang.

Watch the music video for "Angry" directly below and view the album art and complete track listing for Hackney Diamonds further down the page, where you'll find the press conference with Fallon as well.

The Rolling Stones, "Angry" Music Video

The Rolling Stones, Hackney Diamonds Album Art + Track Listing

The Rolling Stones, 'Hackney Diamonds' Universal Music loading...

01. "Angry" (with Watt)

02. "Get Close" (with Watt)

03. "Depending On You" (with Watt)

04. "Bite My Head Off"

05. "Whole Wide World"

06. "Dreamy Skies"

07. "Mess It Up"

08. "Live by the Sword"

09. "Driving Me Too Hard"

10. "Tell Me Straight"

11. "Sweet Sounds of Heaven"

12. "Morning Joe Cues"

The Rolling Stones Speak With Jimmy Fallon About New Album Hackney Diamond