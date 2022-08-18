The Ronnie James Dio documentary Dio: Dreamers Never Die will be featured in cinemas worldwide on Sept. 28 and Oct. 2 as a two-day-only exclusive.

The film has long been in the works, executive produced by Wendy Dio, Ronnie's widow and longtime manager, and tells the life story of one of heavy metal's most influential figures, from his earliest musical ambitions as a '50s doo-wop singer through his rockin' days in Elf and Rainbow and his emergence as a heavy metal superstar in Black Sabbath and Dio.

Viewers will be treated to never-before-seen video footage and photos alongside interviews with metal icons such as Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, Glenn Hughes, Vinny Appice, Lita Ford, Rob Halford, Sebastian Bach as well as radio DJ Eddie Trunk and acting powerhouse Jack Black also of Tenacious D.

The cinematic experience comes courtesy of BMG and Trafalgar Releasing and this version of the documentary will also featured select outtakes.

"We are excited to be partnering with BMG and Wendy Dio to present ‘DIO: Dreamers Never Die’ in cinemas worldwide,” says Kymberli Frueh, SVP for Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing. “Ronnie James Dio has and continues to influence the heavy metal movement. This cinema event will take fans on a big screen journey into the creative and personal life of this notable frontman.”

Tickets will go on sale on Aug. 24 at 10AM ET and more information about available theaters can be found here.