Sammy Hagar Reveals ’90s Film He Feels Is ‘One of the Greatest Movies Ever Made’

While touring, recording and his other business ventures takes up a lot of his time, Sammy Hagar recently shared one of his favorite movies as part of his ongoing video series, "Storytime With Sammy Hagar." While the musician admits to not being much of a movie buff and copping to missing most of his friends' suggestions, he does have a few films that have hit home with him.

“When I saw Pulp Fiction, Star Wars, the first Star Wars, movies like that just blew me away,” says Hagar.

He then circled back to the Quentin Tarantino film Pulp Fiction, which starred John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, Uma Thurman, Ving Rhames and more. The 1994 film, which intertwined stories of multiple characters and timelines, received seven Academy Awards nominations.

“Especially Pulp Fiction, that was the craziest movie,” says Hagar. “We go in and sit down and it starts and I’m watching it and I’m thinking this is funny, this is weird and then all of a sudden, ‘Through the grace of God …. [mimicking Samuel L. Jackson’s speech], blam, blam, blows this guy’s head off. The kid’s Flock of Seagulls sitting on the couch, and I know it sounds wicked but I busted out laughing so hard that people started asking me to shut up in the movie theater. I could not stop laughing. It blew my mind.”

“It was totally surprising," continued Hagar, then saluting the film's director. "[Quentin] Tarantino invented stuff to fuck with your head, fuck with your senses. Everything you think is going to happen, it ain’t going to happen. [It’s gonna be] some of the shit that you never dreamed of. Think of the worst possible scenario. And now everyone makes movies like that.”

“But when I first saw that movie and the Dick Dale [mimics ‘Misirlou’ instrumental theme], everything about it. John Travolta dancing again, doing The Twist to freaking Chuck Berry, I mean, everything about it. It’s gotta be one of the greatest movies ever made," says Hagar. "It’s one of the most influential movies to among other filmmakers.”

Pulp Fiction Trailer

That Other Hagar Recommendation

Though Sammy only mentioned it in passing and focused more on Pulp Fiction, Star Wars has quite the legacy in Hollywood. The 1977 film directed by George Lucas was a pop culture phenomenon at the time of its release, following a young Jedi (Mark Hamill) on his adventures through the universe. Aided by a rebel pilot (Harrison Ford) and a princess-turned-rebel alliance leader (Carrie Fisher), they take on the masked villain Darth Vader (voiced by James Earl Jones).

The original Star Wars spawned two more sequels, each of which became huge box office draws, and the franchise's universe has gone on to yield a number of spinoff sequels, TV series, animated series and more, making it one of the most successful franchises in movie history.

Star Wars Trailer

Where's Sammy Hagar Now?

Sammy does have some time on his hands if he wants to make it out to the movie theater. The singer does have more shows scheduled for later this year, but nothing until October. Head here to get ticketing info and dates.

Sammy Hagar Shares His Favorite Movie