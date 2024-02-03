Bruce Springsteen and Sammy Hagar were among the rock stars who paid tribute to Jon Bon Jovi Friday night as he was named the MusiCares 2024 Person of the Year.

You can see photos and fan-shot video of the event below.

Even though his mother Adele died earlier in the week at the age of 98, Springsteen, who Bon Jovi described as his "hero and mentor," was at the ceremony and performed "Who Says You Can't Go Home" and "Promised Land" alongside his longtime friend and fellow New Jersey resident.

Bon Jovi and his bandmates also debuted a brand new song named "Legendary," which is expected to be on the band's as-yet-unannounced next studio album. A much-rumored onstage reunion with former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora did not materialize, with People magazine reporting that Sambora was caring for his elderly mother, who recently broke her hip in a household fall.

Hagar teamed up with Orianthi to perform "You Give Love a Bad Name," while fellow Van Halen alumni Wolfgang Van Halen and his band Mammoth WVH contributed their version of "Have a Nice Day." Jason Isbell performed "Wanted Dead or Alive," complete with a twin-neck guitar, with Shania Twain offering her take on "Bed of Roses," Jelly Roll bringing the house down with "Bad Medicine" and Melissa Etheridge singing "Blaze of Glory."

With Paul McCartney smiling on approvingly from the audience, nearly all the performers teamed up for a show-closing "Livin' on a Prayer."