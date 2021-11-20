Sammy Hagar to Perform During Raiders’ Halftime

Legendary rocker Sammy Hagar is set to perform during halftime as the Raiders host Cincinnati at Allegiant Stadium this Sunday (Nov. 22). The setlist for Sunday includes "Right Now" and "There's Only One Way to Rock."

"It’s going to be a blast to come out this weekend and rock the Raiders’ halftime show,” Hagar says in a press release. “I have a great deal of respect for Mark Davis and it’s incredible what he and the team have brought to Las Vegas, which is like a second home to me. I’m also excited to be there for a game that’s honoring the military. I’ve done some cool things in my life, and this is up there.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Grammy Award-winning artist will be joined by guitarist Vic Johnson of The Circle, Hagar's latest band. This performance also marks the first to be backed by the Raiders House Band.

Hagar, who has been a part of acts like Montrose, Van Halen and Chickenfoot, is just one of a wide range of artists to perform during Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium this year. Marshmello, Ludacris, Too $hort and Ice Cube have also made appearances on stage.

Journey guitarist Neal Schon also played a shred-tastic version of the U.S. National Anthem at the start of the Raiders vs. Bears game in October. Check out the video here.