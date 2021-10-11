Journey’s Neal Schon Shreds National Anthem at Raiders Vs. Bears NFL Game

Journey guitarist Neal Schon played a shred-tastic version of the U.S. National Anthem at the start of the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears NFL game at Allegiant Stadium over the weekend.

It was the third home game of the season for the Raiders, who are playing in front of fans for the first time since relocating from Oakland after playing their inaugural season in 'Sin City' last year amid strict COVID protocols and the absence of a live crowd.

The Raiders entered the game with a record of 3-1 in the highly competitive AFC West division, taking on the 2-2 Bears who turned to rookie quarterback Justin Fields, having named him the starter going forward for the rest of the season, barring injury.

Pumping up the crowd of "silver and black" before kickoff, Schon took midfield and plugged into two Marshall half stacks for his roaring rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner," decked out in a No. 21 Raiders Jersey honoring late Raiders receiving great Cliff Branch, black jeans, black boots, black sunglasses and a black guitar, keeping in theme with the team's color scheme.

Watch video clips of Schon's performance below.

The Bears went on to win the game 20-9, and the Raiders now sit in third place in the four-team division, behind the Denver Broncos and the first place Los Angeles Chargers with a record of 3-2 after winning their first three games of the season. The Bears improved to 3-2, good enough for second place behind division leaders Green Bay Packers.

For Schon, performing in front of a packed stadium had to be quite cathartic, especially considering Journey recently released a pandemic-inspired new song, "Way We Used to Be," which pined for a return to pre-COVID life.

Journey's Neal Schon Plays the U.S. National Anthem at Raiders Vs. Bears NFL Game