Rock legends Journey have just released a music video for "The Way We Used to Be," which is their first new song since the release of the 2011 album, Eclipse. A new record is also in the works.

The band, currently comprised of Neal Schon (lead guitar, backing vocals), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals), Randy Jackson (bass), Narada Michael Walden (drums) and Jason Derlatka (keyboards), took inspiration from the pandemic, lamenting the lack of in-person contact and communication.

In the video, two lovers struggle to cope with self-isolation and dream of the day they can be safely reunited and return to the world they once knew. Not keen on being too despondent, Journey end the clip with an uplifting moment as the two are brought back together and even attend a Journey concert together.

"The first song 'The Way We Used To Be' came out of one of the many loops I’d written while the long downtime continued with the pandemic we all had to deal with," commented Schon.

"So, utilizing my time and trying to keep fans in touch I started posting many jams and loops I created very quickly most every day," he continued, adding, "On 'The Way We Used To Be' I laid down the keyboard loop with over-dubbed rhythm and a little blues lead guitar and sent to Jonathan. He sent it back very shortly after with demo vocals and lyrics and I said to myself with a smile - we’ve still got it!"

Schon further elaborated, "I felt Jonathan nailed the lyrics and melody with haunting chorus 'got to get back - to the way we used to be.' So this was the complete new beginning chapter for Journey - many more follow the same sequence with all of us collectively writing and working together. We now have over 26 songs that we’ve written and whittling it down to 10 or 12. We are very excited by all the new musical endeavors we’ve created together looking forward to getting back on the road to you."

Watch the music video for "The Way We Used to Be" at the bottom of the page and read the lyrics directly below.

Journey, "The Way We Used to Be" Lyrics

Not seeing your face

I miss being close

But it’s your touch, babe

I miss the most Feeling the distance

In our sacred space

Baby never thought we’d be

We’d be in this place Can we ever get back?

To the way we were doing it

To the way we were livin’ it

Back to the way we used to be Need a way to get back

to the way we were lovin’ it

to the way we were livin’ it

Back to the way we used to be What’s it gonna look like?

for me and you

Facing the changes

the end of all that we knew? We’re in this together

it’s about what we choose

Our fears we have got to let go

as long as there’s me and you Can we ever get back?

to the way we were doin’ it

To the way we were livin’ it

Back to the way we used to be Need a way to get back

To the way we were lovin’ it

To the way we were livin’ it

Back to the way we used to be Back to the way we used to be

The way we were livin’ it

The way we were lovin’

Back to the way we used to be

The way we were livin’ it

The way we were lovin’ it Can we ever get back?

To the way we were doin’ it

To the way we were livin’ it

Back to the way we used to be Need a way to get back

to the way we were lovin’ it

To the way we were livin’ it

Back to the way we used to be

Back to the way we used to be

Back to the way we used to be

Journey, "The Way We Used to Be" Music Video