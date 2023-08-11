Sammy Hagar Has Big Ideas For His Own Signature Resort – Would You Go?

As he approaches his 76th birthday, there's now slowing down for Sammy Hagar, who tells Kenny Aronoff in an episode of the drummer's podcast that he would love to open his own signature resort.

Hagar knows the meaning of rest and relaxation just as much as he knows how to rock and party, meaning his own vacation getaway would be an obvious go-to for countless fans around the world.

Aside from his illustrious career in Van Halen, Montrose, Chickenfoot and other various projects and as a solo artist, Hagar is also the figurehead of the Cabo Wabo brand. The business' portfolio includes tequila, nightclubs, restaurants and bars, which is rather ideal if you have ambitions for opening up a full-blown resort.

On The Kenny Aronoff Sessions podcast, Hagar reveals (transcription via UCR), “I want a resort — Sammy’s Resort World. Everything Sammy. Basically, Sammy’s Island. Like, if you went to my island, I’d have everything there for you. The food I like to eat, the drink I like to drink. You’ll be listening to my music and other people’s music that I like.”

Basically, it sounds like a Hagar version of Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville, only perhaps a bit more exotic and exclusive. And, in case you couldn't already guess, the ideal location would be a beach.

“I like coasts. Just give me a beach. I have to have a coast," he says, considering one alternative that has been an increasingly active hotspot for further tourist development, “[Las] Vegas has got everything. It’s got a beach. ‘You want to put it on the beach, well, we’ll make a beach. Come on, and we make a beach for you. A son of a beach.,'" the singer muses.

Watch the full interview below.

Sammy Hagar on The Kenny Aronoff Sessions Podcast