Saturday Night Live + John Oliver React to Axl Rose’s Feud With Trump Administration

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose made headlines last week when he criticized United States Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin. After Mnuchin got into a Twitter spat with Rose, the late night comedy circuit took the feud and ran with it, leading to some hilarious bits on Saturday Night Live and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Having long been critical of the Trump administration, and more recently its coronavirus response, Axl took the first shot with this tweet:

Mnuchin originally responded with “What have you done for the country lately?” before accidentally using the Liberian flag emoji instead of the American one. Axl then hit back with, “My bad I didn’t get we’re hoping 2 emulate Liberia’s economic model but on the real unlike this admin I’m not responsible for 70k+ deaths n’ unlike u I don’t hold a fed gov position of responsibility 2 the American people n’ go on TV tellin them 2 travel the US during a pandemic.”

Saturday Night Live took notice of the brutality, with Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost commenting, “Axl Rose from Guns N’ Roses got into a Twitter feud with Steve Mnuchin over the administration’s coronavirus response, and no matter what your politics are, I think we can all agree that’s the dumbest sentence to ever count as news.”

“Mnuchin attacked Axl Rose, writing, ‘What have you done for this country?’ Well, what Axl Rose did for this country was, his band tried to win the war on drugs by doing all the cocaine themselves.”

After John Oliver recapped the tweets on the May 10 episode of Last Week Tonight, he reveled in Axl Rose’s unapologetic use of n’. “There are many amazing things about that, but most of all, you’ve got to respect Axl’s commitment to the n’. I bet he takes his coffee with milk n’ sugar, when he gets dressed he likes to put on a t-shirt n’ kilt, and I bet his favorite book is Harry Potter n’ the Prisoner of Azkaban, because he’s a professional and his art is his life.”

Watch the Weekend Update clip below and to see John Oliver’s bit on Axl Rose, head over to HBO.

Saturday Night's Live's Take on Axl Rose / Steve Mnuchin Twitter War