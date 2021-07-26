Serj Tankian Reveals New Classical Cuts ‘Film Piano’ + ‘Entitled’

System of a Down's Serj Tankian continues his fascination with classical music, revealing two new tracks from his upcoming Cinematique Series: Illuminate album. Tankian's new songs "Film Piano" and "Entitled" can be heard below.

"I’m gonna be leaking out more songs and videos from both Cinematique Series just about every day until they’re officially released on August 6," revealed Tankian.

Tankian has compiled 25 songs in total that will be separated into two thematically different parts. The first half is titled Illuminate and it's focused on classically oriented material. Both of the new songs are part of the Illuminate portion.

The remaining cuts will consist of more modern arrangements and that part of the Cinematique collection will be titled Violent Violins.

Look for Cinematique: Illuminate coming on Aug. 6 via Tankian's Serjical Strike Records. Pre-orders are available here.

Serj Tankian, "Entitled"