10 Singers You Didn’t Realize Can Also Play Guitar

Fronting a band certainly isn't an easy task. Between being able to sing and having to entertain an audience, it's not as simple as it may look.

Some rock singers thrive the most when they're behind a mic, but others are talented instrumentally as well. Some play piano, others guitar and even shaking a tambourine takes some kind of rhythmic ability.

While certain icons such as Jimi Hendrix, Nirvana's Kurt Cobain and Metallica's James Hetfield are known for playing the guitar onstage while singing, there are some vocalists out there who very occasionally play the guitar, and most people probably don't even realize it because it's such a rare occurrence. Unless you've seen the band live or are just a superfan, you most likely wouldn't have even known that they've ever strummed a six-string.

For example, Axl Rose plays a bit of acoustic guitar throughout Guns N' Roses' catalog, mainly on the Use Your Illusion I song "Dead Horse," and he played it live sometimes while they were on tour in the '90s, too.

To highlight the mysterious hidden talents of some of rock's most beloved singers, we compiled a gallery of them, but left out any who are commonly known to have played guitar often, such as Soundgarden's Chris Cornell, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis and more.

