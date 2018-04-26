Skeletonwitch are chugging back to spotlight with new music today and even more coming this summer. The band just revealed the new song "Fen of Shadows," heard in the visualizer video above, and they've announced the upcoming release of Devouring Radiant Light, their first new album in five years. The set drops July 20 via Prosthetic Records.

"Fen of Shadows" is an ambitious, song, undergoing a number of style shifts during its nearly eight-minute run.

Guitarist Scott Hetrick describes the track as "Skeletonwitch 2.0," adding, "The song travels further down the rabbit hole with more elaborate arrangements, layers of wailing guitar and strong dynamic shifts. It's the most fully-formed example of what this band has become." Clemans adds, "['Fen of Shadows'] sets up the theme for the entire record. It's of my belief that in times of turmoil and darkness, we as humans, learn the most about our true selves. If you look within, you will always find light, passion and dedication. To what exactly, is up to the individual. For us, it's creating music together and as individuals."

As for the new album, Skeletonwitch teamed up with producer Kurt Ballou for their eight-song effort, keeping it concise and tight musically. The artwork and track listing for Devouring Radiant Light can be found below. Pre-orders are underway at this location.

Skeletonwitch will hit the road next month in support of the album, playing shows with Pallbearer and Obituary this spring before venturing off to Europe. See all of their scheduled dates here.

Skeletonwitch, Devouring Radiant Light Artwork + Track Listing

