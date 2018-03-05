In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from March 5, 2018:

- Well that's about perfect! With the ABC set to re-launch the classic sitcom Roseanne on March 27, the network aired a new trailer during the Oscars and utilized AC/DC's "Whole Lotta Rosie" for musical backing. Watch the trailer above.

- Though there has been lots of concert news today, one staple of the last few years will not be returning in 2018. Organizers for Chicago Open Air have revealed that the tour will be on hiatus this year, with plans to return in 2019.

- Welcome back Vendetta Red! The Seattle rockers will issue their first full-length album since 2005 titled Quinceanera. The disc is due April 13 via Cleopatra Records and you can pre-order the set here. The band will also be playing select dates with He Is We and Puddle of Mudd this spring.

- Skeletonwitch are making a change in their ranks. Drummer Dustin Boltjes has exited the band, while the group has named Jon Rice as his replacement. See their statement on the matter here.

- In other lineup movement news, Kobra and the Lotus have added Ronny Gutierrez on guitar, playing alongside Jasio Kulakowski. Gutierrez previously was a touring guitarist for Soilwork.

- Carcass have also undergone a change, with guitarist Ben Ash revealing in a new video update that he has exited the group. According to Ash's he's stopped touring and turned his focus to educational pursuits and some individual projects.

- There will be a tribute concert for late Mr. Big drummer Pat Torpey taking place May 23 at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, Calif. In addition to Torpey's Mr. Big bandmates, Richie Kotzen has been confirmed to play the show, with more names expected to be added. Tickets are available here.

- Nickelback, or at least the person running their Twitter account, continue to have a good sense of humor about things. When a fan asked, "How many denim shirts does Ryan [Peake] own?," they responded, "All of them, Julia. All of them."

- Caliban have released a new song titled "Before Late Becomes Never" with an assist from Thy Art Is Murder's CJ McMahon. Watch the new video for the song here and look for Caliban's Elements album dropping on April 6.

- Life of Agony have announced their first West Coast run in over a decade. The veteran band will hit Los Angeles, Anaheim, Las Vegas, Phoenix and San Diego on a five-date mini-tour in May. “I cant express how excited we are to return to the West Coast!” says guitarist Joey Z. “Over the years, we've had such amazing shows out there, and just this past November, we brought the ruckus at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest! Can't wait to bring the power to these smaller venues and CRUSH. We’re also going to be doing some special things with the set lists, like playing some rare fan favorites that we haven’t done ever.” See dates and venues listed here.

- Edge of Paradise checked in with an update that they are recording their third studio album. The band has set aside time in April to shoot a new video in Iceland with director Christian Filippella for the upcoming single, "Face of Fear." The band will reportedly be documenting the making of the video on their social media pages, so stay tuned.

- Up-and-comers Drifter have released a video for their crushing new song "Black Mamba." Watch the clip here and look for the song on their new EP, The Howling.