Spirit Halloween: The Movie, the adventure-horror flick based on the ubiquitous but ephemeral Spirit Halloween retail chain of spooky seasonal stores, now has its first full trailer. It arrived on Thursday (Sept. 8) after a teaser trailer emerged last month.

Spirit Halloween: The Movie opens in a limited theatrical release on Sept. 30. It starts streaming on Oct. 11, with a DVD release reportedly to follow. The film will also screen at this year's Nashville Film Festival and Florida's Popcorn Freight Wicked Weekend.

Watch the trailer down toward the bottom of this post.

Variety reported in April that Spirit Halloween was a family-friendly pic instead of a more adult-oriented gore feature. It stars Christopher Lloyd (The Addams Family, Back to the Future), Jennifer Jason Leigh (Amityville: The Awakening, Fast Times at Ridgemont High), Marla Gibbs (Days of Our Lives, 227), Donavan Colan, Dylan Frankel and Marissa Reyes.

A Spirit Halloween storefront as shown in an undated photograph. A Spirit Halloween store IRL. (Smith/Gado, Getty) loading...

A Spirit Halloween synopsis explains, "When a new Spirit Halloween store appears in a deserted strip mall, three middle-school friends who think they've outgrown trick-or-treating make a dare to spend the night locked inside the store [on] Halloween night."

But they "soon find out that the store is haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed the creepy animatronic characters," it adds. "The kids embark on a thrilling and spooky adventure [to] survive the night and avoid becoming possessed themselves."

Spirit Halloween is filmmaker David Poag's directorial debut, with a screenplay by Billie Bates. It was produced by Shannon Houchins and Strike Back Studios' Noor Ahmed in partnership with Hideout Pictures, Particular Crowd and Film Mode Entertainment.

And it certainly seems sure to make a fun Halloween movie for all. What do you think? Are you ready to get scared by Spirit Halloween: The Movie?

Spirit Halloween: The Movie Trailer