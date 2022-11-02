‘Terrifier 2’ Submitted For Oscar Consideration

Art The Clown has been stacking up bodies in his second (technically third) outing, and soon, he could be stacking awards as well. That's right, Terrifier 2 of all films has been submitted to the Academy for Oscar consideration. Of course, horror films aren't particularly favored by the Hollywood establishment, and especially not this kind of horror. A few horror films have won before. There are even some who managed to pick up Best Picture. That being said, it's not very likely Terrifier 2 will be among those.

Terrifier 2 is the second film in the Terrifier franchise, which spawned from a section of the anthology film All Hallows Eve. The film follows the bloody rampages of Art The Clown, a mysterious and voracious murderer. The first film was notable for its particularly gruesome kills, and the second is no different. The much-reviled “bathroom scene” has gotten a decent amount of buzz — some audience members are supposedly puking right in the theater.

Terrifier 2 has somehow managed to get a pretty wide release, raking in roughly $8 million dollars so far at the box office. The film was initially planned to appear in just one theater for a single weekend before moving to streaming services, but somehow, the fans made their voices heard. For such an extreme film, Terrifier 2 is certainly making some huge strides and doing exactly what its namesake implies.

So far Terrifier 2 has grossed $7.9 million in theaters. That may not sound like a lot, but when your film only cost $250,000, that’s a pretty good number before you consider the additional revenues the movie can make on home video, streaming, and by selling extremely horrifying merchandise.