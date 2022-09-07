The Cult Feel Introspective Angst of ‘A Cut Inside,’ Reveal New Album Details

Nothing cuts as deep as an emotional wound felt from within, and that's something that The Cult embodies on their latest single, "A Cut Inside." With tribal undertones, the new single takes an introspective look at the slings of slights, and serves as the second release from the band's forthcoming eleventh studio album, Under the Midnight Sun.

The song comes accompanied by a psychedelic, artistic video featuring silhouettes of the band members performing with fiery red and dulled blued hues. Get a listen to the song, check out the lyrics and watch the dazzling Juan Azulay-directed video for "A Cut Inside" below and if you like what you hear, the track is available at this location.

The Cult, "A Cut Inside" Lyrics (per AZLyrics.com)

I don't wanna be

Caught up in your scene

So little left of me I gave you everything, I crawled

Watched you dance 'cross the floor

I need something to believe in

They don't know my name

Take the blame

They will hold you

Bind and choke you Caught in the lie

Tears in my eyes

Thorns of this life

Cut inside

No heathens in Heaven

No sweet surrender

Outsiders forever

The ghost of our lives We will never be

Caught in your belief

Get up off your knees You took everything, I crawled

Watched you dance 'cross the floor

I need something to believe in

They don't know your name

Take the blame Caught in the lie

With tears in my eyes

The bones of this life

Cut inside

No heathens in Heaven

No sweet surrender

Outsiders forever

Ghosts of our lives No heathens in Heaven

No sweet surrender

Outsiders forever

The ghost of our lives

The Cult, "A Cut Inside"

"A Cut Inside" follows the recently released debut single "Give Me Mercy," providing the band's latest album with a strong one-two punch.

For the Under the Midnight Sun album, singer Ian Astbury found himself inspired by a seemingly endless day while visiting Finland. While walking the grounds of the Provinssirock festival, Astbury took note of the "midnight sun" that was occurring. “It’s three in the morning, the sun’s up, and there’s all these beautiful people in this halcyon moment," recalls the singer. People are laying on the grass, making out, drinking, smoking. There were rows of flowers at the front of the stage from the performances earlier that evening. It was an incredible moment.”

That special moment and the environment of that day harkened back to Astbury as he was revisiting footage during the midst of the pandemic lockdown. “When the world stopped, I had this moment to write in real time, to calculate,” says Astbury. “I was compelled by this vision, this anomaly, this memory, of being under the midnight sun. Tom [Dalgety] helped us bring a new musical shape and frequency to our process.”

“At the core of it all, music contains the vibrational frequency of how we once communicated before we could even speak,” he says. “Bird songs, animal calls, string theory, quantum physics, psychedelics. The record ultimately is about finding and uniting beauty in those strangely natural moments.”

The new album, Under the Midnight Sun, was produced by Tom Dalgety and is currently on track for an Oct. 7 release through Black Hill Records. Pre-orders are available here and you can check out the artwork and track listing below.

The Cult, Under The Midnight Sun Artwork + Track Listing

the cult under the midnight sun album artwork, the cult, under the midnight sun Black Hill Records loading...

Mirror

A Cut Inside

Vendetta X

Give Me Mercy

Outer Heaven

Knife Through Butterfly Heart

Impermanence

Under the Midnight Sun