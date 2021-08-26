The Cult Postpone All 2021 Tour Dates Until 2022

You can add The Cult to the growing list of acts once again pushing back shows over COVID health and safety concerns. The band revealed in a new posting that they will be calling off any currently scheduled dates for 2021 and postponing them until a still to be rescheduled time in 2022.

The band had intended to be playing shows saluting the 30th anniversary of their Sonic Temple album when initially announcing touring pre-pandemic. Some of those dates had already been pushed back to 2021, and now will be moved again to a still-to-be-determined 2022 date.

In their posting, the group stated, "The Cult will regretfully be postponing all upcoming shows for the rest of the year due to the ongoing flux in the world while we continue to adjust to the 'new normal.'"

They added, "Our shows are a communal space where we share the celebration of live music. It is apparent that the optimism we shared in the performing of live shows for 2021 was premature. We refuse to put a single fan, whom we love and respect in harms way. Please stay safe and we look forward to seeing you all in the spring of 2022."

The Cult's Sonic Temple album, released in 1989, was one of the band's most successful releases, spawning the singles "Fire Woman," "Edie (Ciao Baby)," "Sun King" and "Sweet Soul Sister." It's been platinum certified by the RIAA and peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart. The band is working toward a new album after last releasing the Hidden City album in 2016.

Recent weeks have seen Limp Bizkit, Nine Inch Nails, Deftones and Pixies among the acts bowing out of 2021 touring as COVID cases start to spike again.